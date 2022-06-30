Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.