Berenberg Bank Lowers VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Hold

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VAT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VACNY stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.