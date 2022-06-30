Morgan Stanley Lowers Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Underweight

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($78.72) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

