Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRUS opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $462.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

