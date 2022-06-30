Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of KRUS opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $462.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.69 and a beta of 2.11.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
