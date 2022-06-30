Peel Hunt Downgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Buy

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

