Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

