Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

