Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 30,573 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $143,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

