Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $117,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

