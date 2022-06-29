Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,057 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

