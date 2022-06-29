Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.1% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

