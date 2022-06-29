Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,624,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 266,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 64,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,529,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

