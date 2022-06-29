Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 88,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

