Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
