Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 5,699 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
