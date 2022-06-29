Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.