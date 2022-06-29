Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

