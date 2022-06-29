Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

