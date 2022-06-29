Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $365.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.69 and a 200 day moving average of $459.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

