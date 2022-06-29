Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

