Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

