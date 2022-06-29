Graypoint LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

