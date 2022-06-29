Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

