1,210 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

