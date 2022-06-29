TLW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 5.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

