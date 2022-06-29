Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 765,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82,361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $170,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

