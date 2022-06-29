Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

