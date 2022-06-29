Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 833 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

