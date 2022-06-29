BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $95,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $629.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.31 and a 200-day moving average of $738.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.71.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

