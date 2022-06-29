Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.45 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.41 and its 200-day moving average is $586.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

