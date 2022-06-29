Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.