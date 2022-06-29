TCW Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 258,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $174.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.