Highland Capital Management LLC Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.