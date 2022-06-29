Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average of $277.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

