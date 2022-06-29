Veracity Capital LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

