Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

