Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 4.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

