Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,415 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $68,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

