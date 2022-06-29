Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

