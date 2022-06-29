Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

