Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

