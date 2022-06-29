Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.