Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

