Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.