Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 5,022 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Intel by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after buying an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Intel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Intel by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

