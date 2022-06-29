Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

