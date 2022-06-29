Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $64,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 929,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

