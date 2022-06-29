Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 745 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 31.5% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

