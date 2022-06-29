Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $767.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $892.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

