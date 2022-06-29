Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $78,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

